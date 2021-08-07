Richard Bryan Riggsbee Sells 14,983 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

