Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 5374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $702.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

