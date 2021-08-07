Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Rheinmetall stock remained flat at $$19.86 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $22.47.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
