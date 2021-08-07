Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock remained flat at $$19.86 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

