Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $880.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce sales of $880.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $888.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $823.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REYN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 332,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,311. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

