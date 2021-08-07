Revlon (NYSE:REV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:REV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 239,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,475. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $625.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

