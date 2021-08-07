Revlon (NYSE:REV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

REV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 239,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,475. Revlon has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $625.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

