Reviewing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 207.33 -$41.11 million ($0.39) -16.21 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionano Genomics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bionano Genomics and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bionano Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 59.22%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -384.80% -40.47% -32.94% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bionano Genomics beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services for researchers to evaluate optical genome mapping data. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the reagents and protocols needed to extract and label ultra-high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

