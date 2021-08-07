Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 708,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,952. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,021.48% and a negative return on equity of 93.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,645,953.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,353,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,724,000 after buying an additional 287,375 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

