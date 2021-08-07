Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. Resideo Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

REZI stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 931,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

