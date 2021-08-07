Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 2857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

