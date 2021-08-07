Research Analysts Set Expectations for CVS Health Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after acquiring an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

