Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

APS stock opened at C$3.57 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 20.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.02).

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$63,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,991.60.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.