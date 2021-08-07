Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $86.45 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,647 shares of company stock worth $245,287 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

