Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bright Health Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bright Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $191,000.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.