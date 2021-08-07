Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

