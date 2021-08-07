Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REPL traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 353,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,128. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

