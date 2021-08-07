Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.10. 8,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 72,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPHM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bali Muralidhar acquired 111,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $949,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 199,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,011 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $44,662,000.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

