Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

RELX has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

RELX stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 23.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 25.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

