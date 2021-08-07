Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

