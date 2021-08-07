Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $476.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.