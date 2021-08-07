Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

RBNC stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $476.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

