Rekor Systems’ (REKR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

