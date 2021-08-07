Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. Regency Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.740-$3.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.58 EPS.

Shares of REG traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 985,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,488. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.15.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

