RediShred Capital Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note on Wednesday.

CVE KUT opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.74. RediShred Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.17 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.33 million.

In other RediShred Capital news, Director James C. Lawley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,593.82.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.