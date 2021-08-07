Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $39.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

RRR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. 690,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

