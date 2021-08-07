Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34.

