Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

