Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,620. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

