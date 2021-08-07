Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

NYSE EMR opened at $101.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

