Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,216 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 848,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

