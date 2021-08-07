Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 47.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364,480 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

