Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Rayonier updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.570 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.51-$0.57 EPS.

RYN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 474,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,191. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

