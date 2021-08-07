Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,621,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.