Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $455.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

