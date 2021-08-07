Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 367 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Generac by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Generac by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $136,036,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.24.

GNRC opened at $415.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.24 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

