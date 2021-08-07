Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,172 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $117,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $215.98 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

