Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 137 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

