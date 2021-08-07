Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $602,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $276.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.96. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

