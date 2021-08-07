Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Celanese by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

CE opened at $155.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

