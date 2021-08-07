Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,391 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 184.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after buying an additional 676,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

