Raymond James Trims Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Target Price to $26.50

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $31.00 to $26.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

RUTH stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

