Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a P/E ratio of 495.75 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 33.8% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 631,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 159,635 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

