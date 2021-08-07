Raymond James Raises Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target to C$32.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$5.71 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,494.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.54.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

