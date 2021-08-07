Raymond James Raises Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target to C$32.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$5.71 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,494.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.54.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

