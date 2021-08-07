Raymond James Raises L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $231.29 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $232.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 261,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

