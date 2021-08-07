Raymond James Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$2.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

TSE:CR opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.48 million and a P/E ratio of -29.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

