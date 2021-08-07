Raymond James Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $460.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $443.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

