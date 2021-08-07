Raymond James Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,100.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,120.00.

Shares of CNSWF opened at $1,619.21 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,003.35 and a 52 week high of $1,692.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,521.33.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

