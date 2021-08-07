Raymond James Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $220.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of GPN opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.84. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,256,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,725,000 after acquiring an additional 143,751 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

