Raymond James Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Price Target to $18.00

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

CBIO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,603. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $137.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $10,678,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $5,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

