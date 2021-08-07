Raymond James Downgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Outperform

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $364.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $423,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

